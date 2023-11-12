Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLCO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 on February 29th

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.

Oxford Lane Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.2% annually over the last three years.

Oxford Lane Capital Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:OXLCO opened at $21.11 on Friday. Oxford Lane Capital has a 1 year low of $19.99 and a 1 year high of $22.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.52.

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

