PayPal USD (PYUSD) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $158.74 Million

PayPal USD (PYUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. One PayPal USD token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002692 BTC on major exchanges. PayPal USD has a total market capitalization of $158.74 million and $2.73 million worth of PayPal USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PayPal USD has traded down 0.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PayPal USD Token Profile

PayPal USD’s total supply is 158,956,937 tokens. PayPal USD’s official Twitter account is @paypal. The official website for PayPal USD is www.paypal.com/pyusd.

Buying and Selling PayPal USD

According to CryptoCompare, “PayPal USD (PYUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. PayPal USD has a current supply of 158,956,937.45 with 158,956,937 in circulation. The last known price of PayPal USD is 1.00054564 USD and is up 0.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $4,288,849.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.paypal.com/pyusd.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPal USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PayPal USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PayPal USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

