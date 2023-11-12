Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIFYF) Short Interest Update

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIFYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 66,700 shares, a drop of 53.4% from the October 15th total of 143,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of PIFYF remained flat at $1.11 during trading hours on Friday. 420 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,631. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.06. Pine Cliff Energy has a 52-week low of $0.87 and a 52-week high of $1.30.

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interest in oil and gas properties in the Southern Alberta, Southern Saskatchewan, and Edson areas, as well as in the Viking and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

