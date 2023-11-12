Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIFYF) Short Interest Update

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIFYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 66,700 shares, a drop of 53.4% from the October 15th total of 143,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Pine Cliff Energy Stock Performance
Shares of PIFYF remained flat at $1.11 during trading hours on Friday. 420 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,631. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.06. Pine Cliff Energy has a 52-week low of $0.87 and a 52-week high of $1.30.
Pine Cliff Energy Company Profile
