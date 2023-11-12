PLATINCOIN Achieves Market Cap of $81,089.42 (PLC)

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded up 87.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 12th. PLATINCOIN has a total market cap of $81,089.42 and approximately $113.68 worth of PLATINCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PLATINCOIN has traded down 17.1% against the U.S. dollar. One PLATINCOIN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0162 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001296 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000024 BTC.

PLATINCOIN Profile

PLC is a coin. PLATINCOIN’s total supply is 740,942,143 coins and its circulating supply is 5,001,073 coins. PLATINCOIN’s official website is platincoin.com. PLATINCOIN’s official Twitter account is @platincoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PLATINCOIN (PLC) is a cryptocurrency . PLATINCOIN has a current supply of 740,942,143.0864 with 5,001,073 in circulation. The last known price of PLATINCOIN is 0.00863137 USD and is down -1.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $741.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://platincoin.com/.”

