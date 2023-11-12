PLC Ultima One Day Volume Reaches $53,822.24 (PLCU)

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. One PLC Ultima coin can now be purchased for $25.88 or 0.00069602 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PLC Ultima has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. PLC Ultima has a total market cap of $205,745.67 and $53,822.24 worth of PLC Ultima was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PLC Ultima Profile

PLC Ultima launched on December 25th, 2022. PLC Ultima’s total supply is 1,111,760 coins and its circulating supply is 7,948 coins. PLC Ultima’s official Twitter account is @plcu_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PLC Ultima is plcultima.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “PLC Ultima is an infrastructure project combining the innovation of the blockchain technology with the stability of dozens of time-tested business models.

PLC Ultima aims to bridge the gap between traditional business and the crypto world. PLCU offers innovative business solutions which enable merchants from around the world to sell their products for cryptocurrencies, interacting with a global audience of crypto enthusiasts.”

PLC Ultima Coin Trading

