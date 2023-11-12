PotCoin Price Hits $0.0032 on Exchanges (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $266,122.06 and approximately $78.82 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PotCoin has traded up 13.4% against the U.S. dollar. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.04 or 0.00201782 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00011131 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00014782 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000034 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

