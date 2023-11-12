Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) Short Interest Down 30.0% in October

Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 513,100 shares, a decrease of 30.0% from the October 15th total of 733,100 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 166,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Proto Labs during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Proto Labs during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Proto Labs by 144.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Proto Labs by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Proto Labs during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. 83.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Proto Labs Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE PRLB traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.58. The company had a trading volume of 360,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,102. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.24. Proto Labs has a 52-week low of $22.09 and a 52-week high of $39.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Proto Labs ( NYSE:PRLB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $130.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.08 million. Proto Labs had a negative net margin of 21.20% and a negative return on equity of 15.26%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Proto Labs will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PRLB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised shares of Proto Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Proto Labs from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Proto Labs has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

About Proto Labs

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

