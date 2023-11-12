Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Acquired by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 656,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,722 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.37% of Public Storage worth $191,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its stake in Public Storage by 101.7% in the second quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 3,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in Public Storage by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 17,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 98,060.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 343,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,279,000 after purchasing an additional 343,211 shares in the last quarter. 78.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Public Storage Stock Performance

NYSE PSA traded down $1.83 on Friday, reaching $244.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,430,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,904. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $43.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $260.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $277.80. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $233.18 and a 12-month high of $316.48.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by ($1.01). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.76% and a net margin of 45.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Public Storage will post 16.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 109.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $299.83.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

