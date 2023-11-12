Pundi X (New) Price Up 12.9% This Week (PUNDIX)

Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 12th. Pundi X (New) has a market capitalization of $141.48 million and approximately $32.80 million worth of Pundi X (New) was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pundi X (New) has traded up 12.9% against the dollar. One Pundi X (New) token can currently be bought for $0.55 or 0.00001483 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001297 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Pundi X (New) Profile

Pundi X (New) launched on June 29th, 2021. Pundi X (New)’s total supply is 258,491,637 tokens. The official website for Pundi X (New) is pundix.com. Pundi X (New)’s official message board is medium.com/pundix. Pundi X (New)’s official Twitter account is @pundixlabs.

Buying and Selling Pundi X (New)

According to CryptoCompare, “Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Pundi X (New) has a current supply of 258,491,637.23. The last known price of Pundi X (New) is 0.55258058 USD and is up 3.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 61 active market(s) with $14,047,816.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pundix.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X (New) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X (New) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pundi X (New) using one of the exchanges listed above.

