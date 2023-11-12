PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Downgraded by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer lowered shares of PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Roth Mkm restated a buy rating and set a $12.50 price objective on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 14th.

PureCycle Technologies Stock Up 9.1 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PCT opened at $3.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.83. PureCycle Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $3.05 and a fifty-two week high of $11.89.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 285.7% in the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

About PureCycle Technologies

PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. PureCycle Technologies, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

