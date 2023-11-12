PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Downgraded by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer lowered shares of PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Roth Mkm restated a buy rating and set a $12.50 price objective on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 14th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 285.7% in the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.23% of the company’s stock.
PureCycle Technologies
PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. PureCycle Technologies, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.
