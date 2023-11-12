Radio Caca (RACA) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $65.86 Million

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 12th. One Radio Caca token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Radio Caca has a total market capitalization of $65.86 million and $12.29 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Radio Caca has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003604 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000513 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0908 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005433 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00014487 BTC.

Radio Caca Profile

RACA is a token. Its launch date was May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,351,566,604 tokens. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radio Caca’s official website is www.raca3.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com.

Radio Caca Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radio Caca should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radio Caca using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

