Raymond James Cuts Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG) Price Target to $14.00

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Free Report) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MODG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Topgolf Callaway Brands from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Compass Point decreased their price objective on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $20.64.

Topgolf Callaway Brands stock opened at $10.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.83. Topgolf Callaway Brands has a 1 year low of $9.96 and a 1 year high of $25.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.91 and a 200-day moving average of $17.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Topgolf Callaway Brands will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $85,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 842,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,338,732.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $85,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 842,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,338,732.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.21 per share, for a total transaction of $162,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 847,556 shares in the company, valued at $13,738,882.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 11.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MODG. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 82.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Active Lifestyle. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

