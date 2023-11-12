Raymond James Trims Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Target Price to $46.00

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from $67.00 to $46.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

ENV has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet downgraded Envestnet from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Envestnet from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Envestnet from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Envestnet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $59.57.

Envestnet stock opened at $34.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.01. Envestnet has a fifty-two week low of $34.19 and a fifty-two week high of $69.22.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENV. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Envestnet by 206.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 740,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,959,000 after acquiring an additional 498,671 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Envestnet by 33.2% in the third quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,762,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,603,000 after acquiring an additional 438,994 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Envestnet in the fourth quarter valued at $24,777,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Envestnet by 218.1% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 576,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,818,000 after acquiring an additional 395,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Envestnet during the second quarter worth about $15,846,000.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

