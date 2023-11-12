Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,800 shares, a decrease of 24.8% from the October 15th total of 33,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 105,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Recruiter.com Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCRT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Recruiter.com Group by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 12,950 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Recruiter.com Group by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 16,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Recruiter.com Group by 132.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 50,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 29,013 shares in the last quarter. 6.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Recruiter.com Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RCRT traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.26. 2,411 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,907. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.33 and its 200 day moving average is $2.56. Recruiter.com Group has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $17.70.

About Recruiter.com Group

Recruiter.com Group ( NASDAQ:RCRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.04 million for the quarter. Recruiter.com Group had a negative return on equity of 323.42% and a negative net margin of 92.07%.

Recruiter.com Group, Inc operates an on-demand recruiting platform in the United States and internationally. It offers consulting and staffing services for the placement of professional recruiters; and consulting and staffing personnel services to employers. The company also provides referrals of qualified candidates to employers; and subscription to its web-based platforms that help employers recruit talent.

