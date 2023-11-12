ReddCoin Trading 57.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $5.13 million and $1,624.34 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded up 57.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $74.67 or 0.00201619 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00011122 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00014783 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000032 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

