Reef Trading 9.5% Higher Over Last Week (REEF)

Reef (REEF) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. Reef has a total market cap of $40.12 million and $12.55 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Reef coin can currently be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Reef has traded 9.5% higher against the dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Reef Profile

Reef (REEF) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 1st, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 22,821,409,581 coins. The official message board for Reef is medium.com/@reefdefi. Reef’s official website is reef.io. The Reddit community for Reef is https://reddit.com/r/reefdefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Reef’s official Twitter account is @reef_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Reef Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef (REEF) is a blockchain-based platform streamlining DeFi access through a cross-chain liquidity aggregator and yield engine. Created by Denko Mancheski, it supports multiple blockchains, including Ethereum, Binance Smart Chain, and Polkadot. REEF is the native utility token on Reef chain, used for transaction fees (gas), on-chain governance (NPoS and PoC), and collateral within the ecosystem. With a flexible supply, its deflationary fee burn model offsets governance and chain running costs. Users can stake REEF tokens to participate in governance and earn rewards. Reef chain is an advanced smart contracts blockchain, backwards-compatible with Ethereum EVM, featuring runtime upgradability, on-chain governance, and high throughput. ERC-20 REEF tokens can be converted to Reef chain native tokens via Gate.io exchange. Reef’s goal is to simplify DeFi by offering a single location for lending, borrowing, staking, and trading.”

