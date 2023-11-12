Revival Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVLGF) Short Interest Update

Revival Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVLGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,000 shares, a growth of 3,990.9% from the October 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 147,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Revival Gold Trading Down 2.8 %

RVLGF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,436. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.36. Revival Gold has a 12 month low of $0.23 and a 12 month high of $0.64.

Revival Gold Company Profile

Revival Gold Inc operates as a gold mineral exploration and development company in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Beartrack-Arnett Gold Project located in Lemhi County, Idaho; and 51% interest in the Diamond Mountain Phosphate Project located in Uintah County, Utah. The company was formerly known as Strata Minerals Inc and changed its name to Revival Gold Inc in July 2017.

