Revival Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVLGF) Short Interest Update

Revival Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVLGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,000 shares, a growth of 3,990.9% from the October 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 147,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Revival Gold Trading Down 2.8 %
RVLGF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,436. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.36. Revival Gold has a 12 month low of $0.23 and a 12 month high of $0.64.
Revival Gold Company Profile
