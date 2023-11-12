Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVF) Short Interest Update

Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,481,500 shares, a drop of 31.9% from the October 15th total of 2,176,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Rightmove Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:RTMVF remained flat at $5.50 during mid-day trading on Friday. Rightmove has a 1 year low of $5.50 and a 1 year high of $7.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.82.

About Rightmove

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. It also offers tenant references and rent guarantee insurance services to landlords.

