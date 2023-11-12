Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVF) Short Interest Update

Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,481,500 shares, a drop of 31.9% from the October 15th total of 2,176,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Rightmove Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:RTMVF remained flat at $5.50 during mid-day trading on Friday. Rightmove has a 1 year low of $5.50 and a 1 year high of $7.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.82.
About Rightmove
