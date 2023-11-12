Rio2 Limited (OTCMKTS:RIOFF) Short Interest Down 52.4% in October

Rio2 Limited (OTCMKTS:RIOFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a drop of 52.4% from the October 15th total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Rio2 Stock Performance

Rio2 stock remained flat at C$0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 2,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,613. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.16. Rio2 has a 1-year low of C$0.09 and a 1-year high of C$0.23.

About Rio2

Rio2 Limited engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Canada, Peru, Bahamas, and Chile. It holds a 100% in the Fenix Gold Project covering an area of approximately 16,050 hectares located in Chile. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

