Ripio Credit Network Price Hits $0.0021 on Top Exchanges (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. Ripio Credit Network has a market cap of $870,555.05 and approximately $24,740.32 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded up 42.9% against the US dollar. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ripio Credit Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00006706 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00017105 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37,198.22 or 1.00010868 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00011285 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004250 BTC.

Bancor (BNT) traded up 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003920 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

RCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is rcn.finance. Ripio Credit Network’s official message board is medium.com/rcnblog. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00177028 USD and is down -6.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $38,850.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ripio Credit Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ripio Credit Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.