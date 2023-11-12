Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Price Target Raised to $51.00

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RBLX. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Roblox from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Roblox from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Roblox from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Roblox in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Roblox from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Roblox currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $40.40.

Shares of RBLX opened at $38.42 on Thursday. Roblox has a 52 week low of $24.88 and a 52 week high of $47.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.98.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.07. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 536.12% and a negative net margin of 42.54%. The business had revenue of $839.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.71 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.50) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Roblox will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 8,333 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $258,739.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,838,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,488,592.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 14,363 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total transaction of $389,811.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 272,937 shares in the company, valued at $7,407,510.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 8,333 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $258,739.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,838,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,488,592.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 442,200 shares of company stock valued at $13,122,477. 27.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Roblox during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 62.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 900.0% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 58.8% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

