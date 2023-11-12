Rocket Pool ETH Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $4.55 Million (RETH)

Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. One Rocket Pool ETH token can now be bought for about $2,240.51 or 0.06032766 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Rocket Pool ETH has traded 7.7% higher against the dollar. Rocket Pool ETH has a market cap of $60,493.76 and approximately $4.55 million worth of Rocket Pool ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Rocket Pool ETH Token Profile

Rocket Pool ETH’s total supply is 537,394 tokens and its circulating supply is 27 tokens. The official message board for Rocket Pool ETH is medium.com/rocket-pool. The official website for Rocket Pool ETH is rocketpool.net. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool ETH is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rocket Pool ETH’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Rocket Pool ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rocket Pool ETH has a current supply of 537,394.25921386 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Rocket Pool ETH is 2,240.69818886 USD and is up 0.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 68 active market(s) with $4,401,009.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rocketpool.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Pool ETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rocket Pool ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

