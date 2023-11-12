Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) Short Interest Update

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 30.2% from the October 15th total of 4,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 13,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of RMCF traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.05. 9,863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,184. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a fifty-two week low of $3.72 and a fifty-two week high of $6.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.11.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 11th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.56 million during the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative net margin of 12.24% and a negative return on equity of 17.60%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Richart Geygan purchased 12,131 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.93 per share, for a total transaction of $47,674.83. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 846,652 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,327,342.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Global Value Investment Corp. purchased 8,946 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.07 per share, with a total value of $36,410.22. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 893,385 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,636,076.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 57,029 shares of company stock worth $240,286. Corporate insiders own 14.87% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RMCF. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 363,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. 44.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, and Other segments. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

