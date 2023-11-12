Roundview Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Energy ETF worth $6,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 94.4% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 154.2% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Vanguard Energy ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA VDE traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $117.03. 453,935 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 528,015. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $104.17 and a 12 month high of $132.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.39.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.