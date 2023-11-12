Roundview Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,174 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $2,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 18.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,766,218 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,457,406,000 after buying an additional 3,365,883 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,183,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,051,553,000 after buying an additional 625,340 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 98,548.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,336,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $485,782,000 after buying an additional 4,332,171 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 7.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,729,424 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $563,852,000 after buying an additional 273,205 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 5.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,425,827 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $383,761,000 after buying an additional 191,602 shares during the period. 75.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 5,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total transaction of $522,295.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 64,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,677,917.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 5,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total transaction of $522,295.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 64,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,677,917.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.82, for a total transaction of $1,338,373.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 129,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,473,533.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,039 shares of company stock valued at $1,864,048 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ TROW traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.62. 1,967,736 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,707,398. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.43 and a 1-year high of $134.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.32.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.39. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on TROW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $89.50 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.45.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

