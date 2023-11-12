Roundview Capital LLC Buys 288 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 247.8% in the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 52.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $142.95. 11,990,412 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,681,986. The stock has a market cap of $269.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $141.73 and a 12-month high of $189.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $160.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.96.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Chevron from $209.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $166.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.00.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

