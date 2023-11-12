Roundview Capital LLC Cuts Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Roundview Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 40.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,587 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 24,944 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 61.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walt Disney Stock Down 2.3 %

DIS traded down $2.07 on Friday, hitting $88.27. The company had a trading volume of 25,200,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,654,194. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.48. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $78.73 and a 12-month high of $118.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $126.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.30.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

