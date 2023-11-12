Roundview Capital LLC Sells 119 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Roundview Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,268 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $4,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 30,909 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after purchasing an additional 7,551 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at $397,678,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in American Express by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 103,699 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $18,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in American Express by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 41,948 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $7,307,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Trust Co raised its holdings in American Express by 73.4% in the 2nd quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 685 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

In other American Express news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $143.93 per share, with a total value of $143,930.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,860. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE AXP traded up $2.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $154.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,088,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,328,837. American Express has a 52 week low of $140.91 and a 52 week high of $182.15. The stock has a market cap of $112.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $151.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.76.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $15.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. Analysts expect that American Express will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.51%.

Several brokerages recently commented on AXP. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Stephens reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $146.00 target price on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of American Express from $192.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies upgraded shares of American Express to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.95.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

