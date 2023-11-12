Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) is Cumberland Partners Ltd’s 4th Largest Position

Cumberland Partners Ltd lowered its stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 397,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,254 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada comprises 3.5% of Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $38,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RY. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the second quarter valued at $285,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the second quarter valued at about $1,139,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 7.1% in the second quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 450,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,995,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 4.4% in the second quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 107,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,231,000 after buying an additional 4,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.60.

Shares of NYSE:RY traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.65. The stock had a trading volume of 661,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,512,358. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.34. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $77.90 and a 1 year high of $104.72. The company has a market cap of $118.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.14. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The company had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.54 billion. Research analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $1.019 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 25th. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 51.62%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

