Runway Growth Finance Corp. 8.00% Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:RWAYZ) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Runway Growth Finance Corp. 8.00% Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:RWAYZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 60.0% from the October 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Runway Growth Finance Corp. 8.00% Notes due 2027 Price Performance

Runway Growth Finance Corp. 8.00% Notes due 2027 stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,374. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.54. Runway Growth Finance Corp. 8.00% Notes due 2027 has a 1-year low of $23.65 and a 1-year high of $25.47.

Runway Growth Finance Corp. 8.00% Notes due 2027 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.04%.

About Runway Growth Finance Corp. 8.00% Notes due 2027

runway growth capital lends capital—as well as relationships, experience and passion—to help fast-growing, dynamic companies achieve their fullest potential.

