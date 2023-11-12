Safe (SAFE) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $62.57 Million

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. During the last seven days, Safe has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Safe coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.00 or 0.00008081 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Safe has a total market capitalization of $62.57 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.08 or 0.00148206 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00040673 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00025844 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002723 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Safe

Safe is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org.

According to CryptoCompare, "Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 3.0034041 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/."

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

