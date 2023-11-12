Safe Trading Down 0% This Week (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 12th. In the last week, Safe has traded 0% lower against the dollar. Safe has a total market capitalization of $62.59 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Safe coin can currently be purchased for about $3.00 or 0.00008087 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.48 or 0.00146675 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00041443 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00025241 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002753 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

Safe is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 3.0034041 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Safe Coin Trading

