Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SPHDF) Short Interest Up 69.0% in October

Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SPHDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 136,400 shares, a growth of 69.0% from the October 15th total of 80,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 104.9 days.

Santhera Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of SPHDF stock remained flat at $13.35 during trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.78 and a 200 day moving average of $5.19. Santhera Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $9.40 and a 12 month high of $13.35.

Get Santhera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Santhera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG, a specialty pharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes medicines for rare neuromuscular and pulmonary diseases with high unmet medical need in the European Union and internationally. The company's lead pipeline candidate includes Vamorolone, which is being developed for the treatments of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Santhera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santhera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.