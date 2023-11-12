Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SPHDF) Short Interest Up 69.0% in October

Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SPHDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 136,400 shares, a growth of 69.0% from the October 15th total of 80,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 104.9 days.
Santhera Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of SPHDF stock remained flat at $13.35 during trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.78 and a 200 day moving average of $5.19. Santhera Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $9.40 and a 12 month high of $13.35.
Santhera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
