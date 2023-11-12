Sapphire 24 Hour Volume Hits $2,111.99 (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. One Sapphire coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Sapphire has traded down 3.7% against the dollar. Sapphire has a market capitalization of $10.24 million and approximately $2,111.99 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,056.13 or 0.05532263 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001032 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00048725 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00025341 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00014454 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00012125 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004544 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Sapphire

Sapphire (SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,541,551,618 coins and its circulating supply is 1,520,913,395 coins. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

"

Sapphire Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

