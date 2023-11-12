Satellogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SATL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Satellogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SATL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 102,300 shares, a decrease of 34.0% from the October 15th total of 155,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Satellogic Stock Performance

Shares of SATL stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.74. The stock had a trading volume of 9,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,941. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.13 and a 200 day moving average of $1.66. Satellogic has a 12-month low of $0.71 and a 12-month high of $5.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Satellogic

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Satellogic in the 1st quarter worth about $6,420,000. Resolute Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Satellogic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $611,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Satellogic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Satellogic in the second quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Satellogic during the second quarter valued at $116,000. Institutional investors own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Satellogic Company Profile

Satellogic Inc operates as an integrated geospatial analytics company in the Asia Pacific, North America, and internationally. It engages in tasking satellites with monitoring assets and keeping up with their changing reality for government and commercial customers; control satellites on top of specific areas of interest for governments; and sale and support satellites.

