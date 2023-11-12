Secret Trading Down 11.3% This Week (SIE)

Secret (SIE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. One Secret token can now be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Secret has traded 11.3% lower against the dollar. Secret has a total market capitalization of $9.46 million and approximately $8,673.08 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Secret Token Profile

Secret is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network. The official website for Secret is www.secret.dev. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Secret

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00328068 USD and is down -2.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $8,243.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

