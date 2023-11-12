Ses S.A. (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Ses S.A. (OTCMKTS:SGBAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 89,700 shares, a drop of 32.8% from the October 15th total of 133,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 20.9 days.

SES Price Performance

Shares of SES stock remained flat at $5.91 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. SES has a 52-week low of $4.82 and a 52-week high of $7.87.

SES Company Profile

SES SA provides satellite-based data transmission capacity and ancillary services worldwide. It offers content connectivity solutions, including network spanning satellite and ground infrastructure to create, deliver, and manage video and data solutions. The company also provides data connectivity services through its fleet of geostationary earth orbit and medium earth orbit satellites to government, aeronautical, maritime, telecommunications companies, mobile network operators, and cloud industries.

