Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 140.0% from the October 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 453,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Seven & i Stock Up 0.4 %

SVNDY traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $18.75. 110,806 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,896. Seven & i has a 12 month low of $16.90 and a 12 month high of $24.19. The company has a market cap of $33.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.19 and its 200-day moving average is $20.75.

Get Seven & i alerts:

Seven & i (OTCMKTS:SVNDY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Seven & i had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $21.42 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Seven & i will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Seven & i

Seven & i Holdings Co, Ltd. operates convenience stores, superstores, department stores, supermarkets, and specialty stores. It operates through six segments: Domestic Convenience Store operations, Overseas Convenience Store Operations, Superstore Operations, Department and Specialty Store Operations, Financial Services, and Others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Seven & i Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seven & i and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.