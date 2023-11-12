Short Interest in 1933 Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGIFF) Rises By 51.7%

1933 Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGIFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 81,000 shares, an increase of 51.7% from the October 15th total of 53,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 149,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
1933 Industries Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:TGIFF remained flat at $0.01 during trading on Friday. 134,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,489. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.01. 1933 Industries has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.02.
About 1933 Industries
