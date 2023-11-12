Short Interest in 1933 Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGIFF) Rises By 51.7%

1933 Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGIFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 81,000 shares, an increase of 51.7% from the October 15th total of 53,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 149,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TGIFF remained flat at $0.01 during trading on Friday. 134,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,489. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.01. 1933 Industries has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.02.

About 1933 Industries

1933 Industries Inc, a cannabis company, engages in the cultivation and production of cannabis products in the United States and Canada. The company produces, packages, and markets of cannabidiol (CBD)-infused products. It operates in the medical and recreational cannabis sectors. The company also offers CBD infused products, such as tinctures, vape pens and cartridges, lotions, pain creams, gummies, and capsules under the Canna Hemp and Canna Hemp X brands.

