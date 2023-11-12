Short Interest in Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) Expands By 37.9%

Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,300 shares, a growth of 37.9% from the October 15th total of 28,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 15,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Alithya Group Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ALYA traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.32. 44,765 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,589. The company has a market capitalization of $116.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Alithya Group has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $2.25.

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $97.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.69 million. Alithya Group had a negative net margin of 6.24% and a negative return on equity of 0.09%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alithya Group will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alithya Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,788,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,777,000 after buying an additional 95,901 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Alithya Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,986,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 26,675 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Alithya Group by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 906,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Alithya Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $966,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Alithya Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 380,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. 29.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

