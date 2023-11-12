Short Interest in American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Declines By 34.6%

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decline of 34.6% from the October 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of American Shared Hospital Services

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in American Shared Hospital Services by 26.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 4,021 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in American Shared Hospital Services by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 158,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 5,899 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Shared Hospital Services by 140.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 19,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in American Shared Hospital Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $470,000. Institutional investors own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Get American Shared Hospital Services alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN AMS traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $2.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,957. The firm has a market cap of $13.85 million, a PE ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.85. American Shared Hospital Services has a 52 week low of $2.16 and a 52 week high of $3.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.57 million for the quarter. American Shared Hospital Services had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 4.74%.

American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile

American Shared Hospital Services provides radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

See Also

