Short Interest in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Drops By 35.4%

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,810,000 shares, a decrease of 35.4% from the October 15th total of 2,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AIV shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a research report on Monday, July 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIV. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 95.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,540,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,858,000 after buying an additional 5,629,405 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 597.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,707,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,280,000 after buying an additional 2,319,867 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Apartment Investment and Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,047,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Apartment Investment and Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,495,000. Finally, Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 8,798,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,649,000 after buying an additional 1,457,755 shares during the period. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AIV stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.32. 711,978 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,458,157. Apartment Investment and Management has a fifty-two week low of $5.63 and a fifty-two week high of $8.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.71. The company has a market cap of $921.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. Apartment Investment and Management had a negative net margin of 120.13% and a negative return on equity of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $47.70 million for the quarter.

Aimco is a diversified real estate company primarily focused on value add and opportunistic investments, targeting the U.S. multifamily sector. Aimco's mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through our human capital so that substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate.

