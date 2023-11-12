Short Interest in Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLCP) Increases By 263.3%

Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLCP – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a growth of 263.3% from the October 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

In other Atlanticus news, Director Deal W. Hudson sold 2,348 shares of Atlanticus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total transaction of $82,555.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,494,672.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Atlanticus news, Director Deal W. Hudson sold 701 shares of Atlanticus stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $25,236.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,638,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Deal W. Hudson sold 2,348 shares of Atlanticus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total transaction of $82,555.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,494,672.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Shares of ATLCP traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.90. 5,701 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,566. Atlanticus has a 12-month low of $15.88 and a 12-month high of $22.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.08.

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers and service providers.

