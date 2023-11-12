Short Interest in BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) Declines By 35.2%

BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 132,700 shares, a decrease of 35.2% from the October 15th total of 204,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 107,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioCardia

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCDA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in BioCardia by 57.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 650,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 238,554 shares in the last quarter. CM Management LLC raised its holdings in BioCardia by 74.9% during the third quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 257,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BioCardia by 50.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 145,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 48,561 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in BioCardia during the second quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in BioCardia by 93.5% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 30,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 14,856 shares in the last quarter. 16.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of BioCardia in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of BioCardia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th.

BioCardia Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BCDA traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,325. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.29. BioCardia has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $2.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.29.

BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). BioCardia had a negative net margin of 2,197.72% and a negative return on equity of 645.14%. The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.34 million. Equities analysts forecast that BioCardia will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioCardia Company Profile

BioCardia, Inc, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, engages in development of cellular and cell-derived therapeutics for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP, an autologous mononuclear cell therapy system for the treatment of heart failure and chronic myocardial ischemia; and allogeneic cell therapy for cardiac and pulmonary disease.

