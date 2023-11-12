Short Interest in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) Decreases By 33.9%

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a decline of 33.9% from the October 15th total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust during the first quarter worth about $124,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust during the first quarter worth about $160,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust during the second quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 16.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.92% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

BKN traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $10.57. The stock had a trading volume of 36,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,398. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust has a 12-month low of $9.57 and a 12-month high of $13.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.01.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

