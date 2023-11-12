Short Interest in Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOEVW) Declines By 86.1%

Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOEVW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a drop of 86.1% from the October 15th total of 90,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Canoo stock. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOEVW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 115,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Shares of GOEVW traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.06. 53,995 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,740. Canoo has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.10.

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers lifestyle delivery vehicles, lifestyle vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and pickups. It also provides multi-purpose platform architecture is a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis that directly houses the critical components for operation of an EV.

