Short Interest in Capitec Bank Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHGY) Decreases By 94.3%

Capitec Bank Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 94.3% from the October 15th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Capitec Bank Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CKHGY traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,402. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.90 and a 200-day moving average of $44.19. Capitec Bank has a 12-month low of $34.09 and a 12-month high of $53.16.

Capitec Bank Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th.

Capitec Bank Company Profile

Capitec Bank Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in South Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail Bank, Business Bank, and Insurance. It offers transactional banking services; fixed and tax-free savings, and call and notice deposits; term loans, credit facilities, mortgage loans, overdrafts, instalment sales and leases, credit and debit cards, and access facilities; rental finance; payment services; merchant services; and value-added services, as well as credit and life insurance products.

