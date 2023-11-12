Short Interest in China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKF) Increases By 492.1%

China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,904,300 shares, a growth of 492.1% from the October 15th total of 659,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 285.0 days.
China Vanke Stock Performance
Shares of CHVKF remained flat at $0.93 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 72,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,620. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.39. China Vanke has a 1-year low of $0.93 and a 1-year high of $1.29.
China Vanke Company Profile
