Short Interest in China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKF) Increases By 492.1%

China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,904,300 shares, a growth of 492.1% from the October 15th total of 659,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 285.0 days.

China Vanke Stock Performance

Shares of CHVKF remained flat at $0.93 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 72,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,620. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.39. China Vanke has a 1-year low of $0.93 and a 1-year high of $1.29.

Get China Vanke alerts:

China Vanke Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

China Vanke Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of properties in the Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through Property Development and Property Management segments. It develops residential buildings, retail properties, and commercial offices.

Receive News & Ratings for China Vanke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Vanke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.