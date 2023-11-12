Short Interest in Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Drops By 58.4%

Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 431,400 shares, a decrease of 58.4% from the October 15th total of 1,037,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,058,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

DANOY stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.29. 156,508 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 474,857. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Danone has a 52 week low of $10.13 and a 52 week high of $13.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.98.

DANOY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Danone from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Danone from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, North America, China, North Asia, the Oceania, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and the Commonwealth of Independent States. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters.

