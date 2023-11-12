Short Interest in Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DFLIW) Expands By 504.3%

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DFLIW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a growth of 504.3% from the October 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Dragonfly Energy Price Performance

DFLIW stock remained flat at $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,468. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.15. Dragonfly Energy has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dragonfly Energy

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in Dragonfly Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dragonfly Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dragonfly Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dragonfly Energy by 17.5% in the first quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,761,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 261,826 shares during the period.

Dragonfly Energy Company Profile

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. manufactures and supplies deep cycle lithium-ion batteries for RVs, marine vessels, off-grid installations, and other storage applications. It also focuses on delivering an energy storage solution to enable a sustainable and reliable smart grid through the deployment of its solid-state cell technology.

